Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.76 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.01.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Stories

