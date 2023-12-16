Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 2,376 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

On Monday, September 18th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $12,138.90.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $12.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Dyne Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

