Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
DYN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
