Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CFO Sells $35,082.45 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Energy Vault Trading Down 3.8 %
NRGV stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.