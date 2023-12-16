Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CFO Sells $35,082.45 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Trading Down 3.8 %

NRGV stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,404 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

