Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enhabit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

