EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 98.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

