Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDFF opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

