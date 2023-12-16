First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

