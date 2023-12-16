First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 3,255 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

