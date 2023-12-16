First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

