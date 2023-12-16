Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FNV opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

