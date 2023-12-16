Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$16.75 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

