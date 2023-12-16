Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

GCI stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,278.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 469,253 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Gannett by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,841 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 1,931,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

