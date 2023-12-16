Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 5.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Gentex by 2.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.