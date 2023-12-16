GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GoPro

GoPro stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

