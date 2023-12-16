Greenfield Savings Bank Has $782,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.26. 1,004,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,844. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.