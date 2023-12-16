Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,380. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after buying an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 814,636 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

