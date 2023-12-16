Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GH. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

