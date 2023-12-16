Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guild Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

