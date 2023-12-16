Head to Head Analysis: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF)

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeSpeak and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeSpeak 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00

LifeSpeak presently has a consensus target price of C$0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 59.38%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given LifeSpeak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LifeSpeak is more favorable than Jamf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeSpeak N/A N/A N/A Jamf -21.08% -7.35% -3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeSpeak and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LifeSpeak and Jamf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeSpeak N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamf $478.78 million 4.96 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -20.52

LifeSpeak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LifeSpeak beats Jamf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeSpeak

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand. The company serves government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.