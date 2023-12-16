Helium Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $8.47 or 0.00019992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $47.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Orca (ORCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018457 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 158,849,074 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.
