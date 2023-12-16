Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

