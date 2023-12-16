High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

