HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $610.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $515.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $584.62.

HUBS stock opened at $557.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $267.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

