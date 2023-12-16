ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,806 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,079 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

