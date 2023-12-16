Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,500. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

