Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

NYSE DE traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.42. The stock had a trading volume of 557,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,201. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

