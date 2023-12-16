Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in November

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $127.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

