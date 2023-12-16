Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.64. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 47,966 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,694.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inotiv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 218.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

