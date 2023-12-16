Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Purchases 350 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Jason David Brown acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NBTB opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

