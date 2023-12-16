Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £70,531.80 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($67.54), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($88,541.05).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.5 %
RKT opened at GBX 5,442 ($68.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,560.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,755.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,306 ($66.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,570 ($82.48). The company has a market cap of £38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,757.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
