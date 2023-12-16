Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £70,531.80 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($67.54), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($88,541.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.5 %

RKT opened at GBX 5,442 ($68.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,560.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,755.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,306 ($66.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,570 ($82.48). The company has a market cap of £38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,757.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

