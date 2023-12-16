Invesco Ltd. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.