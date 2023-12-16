Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.47

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 16249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $696.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

