iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 11,589,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

