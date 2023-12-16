iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.7% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,693 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

