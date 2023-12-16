iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

