iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

