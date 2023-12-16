iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 269,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 236,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

