J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.