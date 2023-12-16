Jeremy Curnock Cook Sells 2,518 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 74.16%. The company had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in AVITA Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

