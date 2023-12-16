JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

