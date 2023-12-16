JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Insider Buys £434.20 in Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) insider David Fletcher purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £434.20 ($545.07).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.31) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 655.11. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a one year low of GBX 622.98 ($7.82) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £385.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,471.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 67.67.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

