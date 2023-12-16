JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.80

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 37938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $377,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,264,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,088 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

