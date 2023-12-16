Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

