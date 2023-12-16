Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

