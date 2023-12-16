Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

