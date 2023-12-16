Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $725.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $680.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $685.75.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

LRCX opened at $773.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $779.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.