LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

