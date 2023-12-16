Litecoin Cash Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $182.67 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,310,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,298,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00413868 USD and is down -16.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $181.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
