Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $28.47 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,130,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58411082 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $28,682,709.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

